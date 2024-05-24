PSA: It’s not just you, Instagram is currently down for some users

Following a brief outage that affected most of Meta’s services last week, Instagram is down again for some users. While some people can still access parts of the app, others are reporting that the platform is entirely down this Friday.

Instagram facing an outage

Many people have been using X to complain about Instagram not working today. DownDetector shows thousands of user reports about Instagram being down for the last hour. In some cases, users can open the app, send and receive messages, and even view photos in the feed, but not view and upload Stories.

Earlier this year, Meta’s services (including Instagram and Threads) faced a massive outage for hours. A few weeks later, both platforms faced a bug causing users to be logged out of the apps. Most recently, an outage affected Instagram, Threads, and Facebook for about an hour.

It’s still unclear how many users have been affected by today’s Instagram outage. At least for now, other Meta platforms such as Threads and Facebook seem to be working just fine. The company is yet to acknowledge any ongoing issues with Instagram, but hopefully the situation will be addressed soon.

Have you noticed any problems with Instagram today? Let us know in the comments section below.