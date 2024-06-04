Another streaming service is raising its prices, effective immediately

Stop me if you’ve heard this before: a streaming service is getting more expensive. This time, Max (the streamer formerly known as HBO Max) is increasing the prices of its ad-free plans. The standard ad-free tier will increase from $15.99 to $16.99 per month, while the 4K ad-free plan will increase from $19.99 to $20.99 per month.

As The Verge reports, these price increases will go into effect for new subscribers starting today. Existing subscribers will see the price hike reflected on their next renewal, on or after July 4.

The price increase also affects Max’s annual plans. The standard ad-free plan will rise from $149.99 per year to $169.99, while the 4K tier will go from $199.99 to $209.99.

The ad-supported Max plan will go unchanged at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.

Max is only the latest streaming service to announce price increases. Apple, for example, increased the price of Apple TV+ last October, as did Netflix. Notably, Netflix also discontinued its cheapest ad-free plan back in January as well. Disney+ also got more expensive last year, and will also soon start blocking password sharing. A price increase for Peacock is also set to go into effect next month.

So, while the $1 increase for Max is relatively modest compared to other services, the small price hikes add to the overall burden and streaming fatigue among consumers.