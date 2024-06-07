 Skip to main content

This app uses the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera to help you count push-ups

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 7 2024 - 11:54 am PT
0 Comments
This app uses the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to help you count push-ups

There are a lot of workout company apps available on the App Store, but a new app called “Push” has been getting a lot of attention recently. That’s because the app helps users count push-ups during a workout using the iPhone’s TrueDepth camera.

Count push-ups using your iPhone

Using the Push app is quite simple. All you need to do is enable the camera permission for Push and then place your iPhone on the floor pointing at your face. The app uses facial recognition thanks to TrueDepth sensors to detect and count each push-up. It also counts the total time and average duration of each push-up.

Push motivates you to do at least one workout every day of the week to keep your streak going. Once you’ve finished a workout, the app shows you a summary with all the important information – and then you can share it on Instagram or another app.

Push is your new favorite workout companion. Use it to intelligently count your push-up repetitions using facial tracking and keep track of your progress. All in a beautiful interface designed to keep you motivated. Log your push-up workouts with sets, reps, and rest times. Store stats such as average push-up duration, rest time, and weather conditions.

Developer João Pozzobon told 9to5Mac that he’s working on adding Apple Health integration, as well as daily goals and reminder notifications. In the future, users can expect a friends leaderboard and widgets.

Push is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone with Face ID running iOS 17 or later. Have you already tried the Push app on your iPhone? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

Read also

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apps

Apps

Lead the curve on tomorrow’s iOS and Mac app h…
fitness

fitness

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing