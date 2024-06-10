Apple releases first tvOS 18 beta to developers

Following its announcement at WWDC 2024, Apple has just released the first beta of tvOS 18 to developers. The new version of the Apple TV operating system brings new features such as InSight, new screen savers, Enhance Dialogue and more.

What’s new with tvOS 18

The updates to tvOS 18 aren’t major, but there are a few new features. For example, InSight shows information about actors, characters, and music in Apple TV+ movies and shows. The feature is very similar to what already exists in the Amazon Prime Video app. And with Enhance Dialogue, tvOS 18 uses machine learning to deliver greater vocal clarity over music, action, and background noise.

tvOS 18 also brings 21:9 support for playing movies and shows on projectors, and introduces stunning new screen savers like Portraits, TV and Movies, and even Snoopy.

Here’s how to install the tvOS 18 developer beta on your Apple TV:

Open the Settings app on your Apple TV Click down and choose System Select Software Updates Now choose Get Beta Updates Sign in with your Apple ID at developer.apple.com if you’re not seeing the beta option show up and try again Select tvOS 17 Developer Beta Now you can install the beta

The tvOS 18 update is compatible with Apple TV HD (2015) and later, although some features require the latest models. tvOS 18 will be available to the public this fall, with a public beta coming next month.

Read also