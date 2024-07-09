On today’s episode of 9to5Mac Daily, we discuss Apple execs talking about the divisive Photos app redesign in iOS 18 during a new interview. We also cover Apple’s approval of a third-party app marketplace from Epic Games. Plus, we highlight everything new in iOS 18 beta 3. Tune in for all of the latest Apple news!
Sponsored by Chargeasap: Introducing Connect Pro Magnetic charging cables, the world’s first 100W magnetic USB cable with LED power reader. Available now with special launch pricing.
New episodes of 9to5Mac Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Stories discussed in this episode:
- iOS 18 beta 3: Here’s everything new
- iOS 18’s new ‘dynamic’ wallpaper option changes colors automatically
- iOS 18 beta 3 gives most third-party app icons dark mode versions
- RCS on iPhone rolling out to more carriers with iOS 18 beta 3
- Apple approves third-party app marketplace from Epic Games
- Apple execs talk iOS 18’s divisive Photos app redesign in new interview
Listen & Subscribe:
Subscribe to support Chance directly with 9to5Mac Daily Plus and unlock:
- Ad-free versions of every episode
- Bonus content
Catch up on 9to5Mac Daily episodes!
Don’t miss out on our other daily podcasts:
Share your thoughts!
Drop us a line at happyhour@9to5mac.com. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments