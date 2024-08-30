When to expect each iPad model to get its next update

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you’re probably wondering when the best time to buy is. That all depends on which model you’re interested in. New iPads are expected to arrive as soon as September, while some models will be waiting a long while for another update. Here’s when to expect updates to the full iPad lineup.

iPad mini

Release expected: Very soon

The iPad mini is usually the least-updated iPad. It can go several years between updates—as evidenced by the most recent iPad mini 6 debuting in September 2021. Fortunately, all indications are that Apple is prepping an iPad mini 7 for release very soon—likely with a jelly scrolling-free display and Apple Intelligence support. The update was always expected to launch in 2024, but now it seems especially close. With stock of the current iPad mini running low at the Apple Store, Apple may surprise us with a September 9 debut alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

iPad

Release expected: Soon

Apple’s base model iPad is also overdue for an upgrade, as the last update released in October 2022. The 10th gen iPad brought USB-C, a landscape front-facing camera, and a design refresh. Expect to see the 11th generation iPad launch some time this fall, either in September or October. Changes are expected to be minor, as this will be more of a spec bump update. An Apple Intelligence-compatible chip would be great, but it’s a wildcard.

iPad Pro

Release expected: Not soon

The most powerful iPad, the iPad Pro, won’t be receiving an update any time soon. The current M4 iPad Pro debuted this May, and there’s often an 18-month gap between iPad Pro revisions. It’s always possible Apple could release the next Pro a little sooner, with spring 2025 the earliest date. But late 2025 or even early 2026 is a safer bet. So if you’re interested in getting an iPad Pro today, the M4 model is a great buy.

iPad Air

Release expected: Not soon

The iPad Air, similar to the iPad Pro, was just updated this spring. As a result, don’t expect another revision until spring 2025 at the earliest. The current M2 iPad Air packs a lot of powerful tech at a lower price point than its Pro siblings. It’s also available in two sizes for the first time: 11-inch and 13-inch. If you’re looking forward to Apple Intelligence this fall, the iPad Air’s M2 chip will provide plenty of computing power for the new AI features.