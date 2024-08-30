 Skip to main content

When to expect each iPad model to get its next update

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 30 2024 - 9:40 am PT
1 Comment
iPad lineup 2024

If you’re in the market for a new iPad, you’re probably wondering when the best time to buy is. That all depends on which model you’re interested in. New iPads are expected to arrive as soon as September, while some models will be waiting a long while for another update. Here’s when to expect updates to the full iPad lineup.

iPad mini

iPad mini 6

Release expected: Very soon

The iPad mini is usually the least-updated iPad. It can go several years between updates—as evidenced by the most recent iPad mini 6 debuting in September 2021. Fortunately, all indications are that Apple is prepping an iPad mini 7 for release very soon—likely with a jelly scrolling-free display and Apple Intelligence support. The update was always expected to launch in 2024, but now it seems especially close. With stock of the current iPad mini running low at the Apple Store, Apple may surprise us with a September 9 debut alongside the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

iPad

iPad

Release expected: Soon

Apple’s base model iPad is also overdue for an upgrade, as the last update released in October 2022. The 10th gen iPad brought USB-C, a landscape front-facing camera, and a design refresh. Expect to see the 11th generation iPad launch some time this fall, either in September or October. Changes are expected to be minor, as this will be more of a spec bump update. An Apple Intelligence-compatible chip would be great, but it’s a wildcard.

iPad Pro

M4 iPad Pro

Release expected: Not soon

The most powerful iPad, the iPad Pro, won’t be receiving an update any time soon. The current M4 iPad Pro debuted this May, and there’s often an 18-month gap between iPad Pro revisions. It’s always possible Apple could release the next Pro a little sooner, with spring 2025 the earliest date. But late 2025 or even early 2026 is a safer bet. So if you’re interested in getting an iPad Pro today, the M4 model is a great buy.

iPad Air

M2 iPad Air

Release expected: Not soon

The iPad Air, similar to the iPad Pro, was just updated this spring. As a result, don’t expect another revision until spring 2025 at the earliest. The current M2 iPad Air packs a lot of powerful tech at a lower price point than its Pro siblings. It’s also available in two sizes for the first time: 11-inch and 13-inch. If you’re looking forward to Apple Intelligence this fall, the iPad Air’s M2 chip will provide plenty of computing power for the new AI features.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

iPad

iPad

Apple's tablet debuted in 2010. Since the origin…
iPad Pro

iPad Pro

The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processo…
iPad mini iPad Air

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications