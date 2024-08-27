These surprise announcements could make it into Apple’s iPhone 16 event

Apple is hosting a product launch event on September 9, and there’s a lot we already expect is coming. But in addition to the standard new iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods models, Apple could still have some surprise announcements in store. Here are a few possible surprises coming to the iPhone 16 event.

Rundown of expected announcements at iPhone event

Before getting into the possible surprises, here’s a quick rundown of all the products we’re currently expecting will be announced:

All of this could make for a strong event on its own. Especially with some likely re-treads of the various Apple Intelligence features coming in iOS 18.1 and beyond. The event teaser makes clear we’ll be hearing a lot about AI.

But there are signs that indicate other announcements could be in store. Here are a handful of possible surprises coming.

iPad mini 7

Apple’s typical pattern with fall iPad releases is to hold them for October. This isn’t always the case, but it’s become fairly common.

iPad launches often happen in the spring, like this year’s M4 iPad Pro and iPad Air 2. But when there are new iPads ready in the fall, Apple often pairs them up with Mac releases at an October event.

However, indications are that a new iPad mini could be coming sooner rather than later.

Many Apple stores are low on stock of the iPad mini in several configs, while the device is considered “constrained” internally within Apple, I’m told. That *could* be a sign a new one is coming. It hasn’t been updated since 2021. Wouldn’t be surprised to see it updated for AI. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) August 26, 2024

A new mini could fit in well with Apple’s iPhone event announcements if it comes equipped with an AI-capable chip. For example, Apple could give the iPad mini an M-series chip so it supports all Apple Intelligence features. That way, the event’s expected AI focus could cover another new device.

Ted Lasso season 4 announcement

Cast contract options have been picked up for the return of Ted Lasso, and other reporting corroborates that season 4 is indeed coming.

Apple has not yet made an official announcement about its biggest show’s return, though.

The iPhone 16 event would be the biggest stage for the company to make that announcement, and surprise many viewers in the process.

Apple likes to highlight Apple TV+ at its events, and it will undoubtedly want to put a spotlight on its fall lineup. With returning favorites like Silo and Slow Horses, and prestige new content like Disclaimer and Wolfs, TV+ is almost guaranteed to get a few minutes of airtime.

What better way to put the icing on the cake than with the announcement that Apple’s biggest show ever is getting a new season?

New Apple TV 4K

It’s possible Apple could have a new Apple TV 4K ready to launch, too. The current Apple TV 4K model came out in 2022, so it wouldn’t hurt to get an update.

Rumors of a new Apple TV have been largely non-existent for a while now. However, back in early 2023 Mark Gurman said a new model was in the works for a 2024 debut. It would include an upgraded processor.

Gurman originally pegged the new Apple TV 4K for the first half of 2024, but when that timeline nearly expired, he said the new Apple TV was ‘not imminent.’

There’s been no whisper of fresh Apple TV hardware since then, but if the revision is minor enough, Apple could still surprise us with it as part of its TV+ update at the iPhone event.

‘Apple Watch X’ branding

We have a good idea of what to expect from the Apple Watch Series 10:

larger displays on both models

a thinner design

more powerful chip

potentially new health sensors

Even though many of the Series 10 features are known, Apple could still surprise us in one key way: branding.

Last year, reports indicated Apple would mark the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch this year by launching a special ‘Apple Watch X’ or ‘Apple Watch Series X.’

The new Watch was said to feature a big redesign, and possibly even change its watch band system.

Later reports downplayed the possibility for an Apple Watch X. But it’s always possible Apple could still use the name.

Since the Series 10 model will boast a notable change in display size and thinness, Apple could very well dub it the Apple Watch X and hail it as a major redesign—even if it lacks changes to the band system or any other visual overhauls.

What surprises do you think Apple could have in store for its iPhone 16 event? Let us know in the comments.