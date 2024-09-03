Apple’s most neglected product of 2024 deserved a big AI year

Apple’s 2024 has centered on AI. Each new product introduction has highlighted AI; WWDC was largely a showcase for Apple Intelligence; next week’s iPhone 16 launch event is expected to be AI-heavy too. But somehow, Apple’s most neglected product of the year is also the device that’s missing out entirely on Apple Intelligence and its upgraded Siri: the HomePod.

HomePod wins the ‘most neglected’ prize

This month Apple is expected to release its major new OS versions to the world. iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, and more are coming. Each will bring a variety of software upgrades to their respective devices.

Did you know that out of all of these software updates, HomePod is the only product line getting no new features?

There is, technically, a HomePod 18 software update coming. But Apple has shared nothing about it, and beta users have discovered nothing new in it. All of this indicates it’s a bug fix release only.

If you browse Apple’s website and its product pages, you’ll find details outlining new features coming soon to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Vision Pro, Watch, and even AirPods and the Apple TV 4K.

The one product line whose page includes no mention of new features? The HomePod’s.

Apple has a lot of product launches still to come throughout this fall. But the HomePod isn’t expected to be one of them. There have been no rumors of new HomePods on the way.

I have one more piece of evidence to support HomePod’s case as 2024’s most neglected product line. It’s that there technically was a ‘new product release’ for HomePod this year. But it was almost worse than having nothing to offer at all.

Back in July, Apple released the HomePod mini in a new ‘midnight’ color, replacing ‘space gray.’ If you know anything about Apple’s product colors, you’ll know that these two colors are basically identical. One features a tiny bit more blue in it, but you have to look hard to see the difference.

So essentially, Apple’s only HomePod product release was the result of running out of one type of gray fabric, forcing a switch to another gray fabric that’s already employed by the larger HomePod.

You can see why I’m not giving Apple any credit for that ‘product launch.’

Apple Intelligence and the new Siri: absent from HomePod

It’s not entirely wrong for the HomePod to have an off year.

It’s a smart speaker, it doesn’t need revolutionary feature updates or hardware changes every year.

But this year in particular, with Apple Intelligence’s launch, seems like an especially bad one for the HomePod to be passed over.

One of the tentpole features of Apple Intelligence is a new and improved Siri. This AI-infused Siri has a lot going for it:

it’s smarter than before, with the ability to answer more questions than ever

it taps into external chatbots like ChatGPT for things it doesn’t know

it’s more forgiving when you misspeak

it holds context from one request to the next

and it’s bound for even more upgrades in 2025

The new Siri is coming this fall to Apple Intelligence-compatible devices. This includes iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

But no HomePods.

Even though Apple’s assistant is the primary interface of the HomePod, the new Siri will entirely bypass the device. Maybe in a year or two Siri for HomePod will get an upgrade, but Apple is mum.

So to summarize: the one device Apple sells that depends entirely on Siri, won’t get the new AI-powered Siri any time soon. Or maybe ever?

HomePod is still a product in Apple’s lineup

Let me be clear: I don’t like writing articles like this one. There’s plenty of ranty content on the internet already, and I don’t care to add to it.

But as a longtime HomePod user, Apple’s lack of attention to the product this year is disappointing.

I understand that the HomePod sells infinitely less than the iPhone, and Apple needed to prioritize its best-selling devices for the Apple Intelligence launch.

But the company has also put itself in this predicament due to years of minimal changes to Siri and the HomePod.

If Apple had been regularly iterating on the HomePod already, then I would have faith that it would bring the best, device-relevant Apple Intelligence capabilities to HomePod in due time. Now, I’m not sure what the product’s future looks like.

And with the swirl of odd rumors around potential HomePod successors with screens and robotic arms, I don’t know if Apple’s very sure of that future either.

What do you think of the HomePod being overlooked this year? What changes do you hope for in the product? Let us know in the comments.

