Last minute Apple event rumors, plastic Apple Watch SE appeal, and new Mac mini

Benjamin and Chance get hyped for Apple’s upcoming ‘Glowtime’ September event, discussing some last-minute rumors and leaks about the products on deck. They discuss the market for the rumored plastic body Apple Watch SE, the latest on the M4 Mac mini redesign, and the iOS 18 Sports app gets a feature it should have had from the beginning.

And in Happy Hour Plus, Benjamin checks in with Chance’s Vision Pro usage and rallies against the narrative that “AI” has somehow supplanted “AR”.

