The popular fitness and wellness app Gentler Streak recently released a major update that turned the app into a workout journal. Now the developers behind the app are back with another update, this time adding support for iOS 18’s tinted icons and widgets.

The latest version of Gentler Streak takes advantage of the features available in iOS 18, which was released to the public on Monday. For instance, all 24 icons available in the app have been updated to be compatible with dark and tinted modes. What’s more, the team has also made sure that the Gentler Streak widgets work with the tinted mode.

Another new iOS 18 feature is the ability to customize Control Center with third-party toggles, and the latest Gentler Streak update adds its own Control Center button. This means that users can open the app from anywhere by simply accessing Control Center.

For Apple Watch users, the update adds support for the Double Tap gesture available for Apple Watch Series 9 and later. Although the feature was introduced last year, it was only made available to developers with watchOS 11.

More about the app

Gentler Streak is an app that helps users better understand their physical condition to know whether they can improve their workouts or whether they’re pushing too hard. The app received Apple’s App of the Year award for Apple Watch in 2022 and earned a spot as a finalist for the 2023 Apple Design Award.

This year, Gentler Streak won an Apple Design Award in the Best Social Impact category.

You can download Gentler Streak for free on the App Store, but some advanced features require a subscription or a lifetime license. Make sure to check out the interview with Katarina Lotric, the founder of Gentler Streak, here on 9to5Mac.

It’s worth noting that the app works best with an Apple Watch.