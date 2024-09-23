iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s newest, high-end smartphones. But how much have they improved over the last two years? Here’s an in-depth look at iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro for everything new and a buyer’s guide.

For iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro or 16 vs 15, check out these guides, otherwise, read on 😁:

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro

Screens

With the iPhone 14 and 15 lineups, Apple used the same display sizes for all four of the standard and Pro devices.

That changes with the iPhone 16 lineup as the Pro models feature larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays compared to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens on the 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Screen brightness remains the same between the 16 Pro and 14 Pro models as well as the other features like ProMotion up to 120Hz, 460 ppi, Always-On display, and more.

The major change is the larger screen sizes.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches 6.9 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 2622 x 1206 pixels 2556 x 1179 pixels 2868 x 1320 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi Super Retina XDR OLED ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dynamic Island ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProMotion – adaptive refresh up to 120Hz ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Always-On display ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Typical brightness 1000 nits max 1000 nits max 1000 nits max 1000 nits max HDR brightness 1600 nits max 1600 nits max 1600 nits max 1600 nits max Outdoor brightness 2000 nits max 2000 nits max 2000 nits max 2000 nits max True Tone ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Haptic Touch ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color (P3) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Size, weight, design

The design of the iPhone 16 Pro remains almost identical to its predecessors (outside of size), but Apple has included a new physical Camera Control button/sensor.

Apple is continuing to use titanium for the 16 Pro and Pro Max like the 15 Pro and Pro Max.

But for those coming from a 14 Pro – titanium will be an upgrade (lighter and stronger than steel).

To accommodate the larger displays, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are slightly larger than iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max but they are lighter with the titanium builds.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Height 5.89-inches (149.6 mm) 5.81 inches (147.5 mm 6.42-inches (163 mm) 6.33 inches (160.7 mm) Width 2.81-inches (71.5 mm) 2.81 inches (71.5 mm) 3.06-inches (77.6 mm) 3.05 inches (77.6 mm) Thickness 0.32-inches

(8.25 mm) 0.31 inch (7.85 mm) 0.32-inches

(8.25 mm) 0.31 inch (7.85 mm) Weight 7.03-ounces

(199 grams) 7.27 ounces (206 grams) 7.99-ounces

(227 grams) 8.47 ounces (240 grams) Durability IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes Ceramic Shield front ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Back material Textured matte glass Textured matte glass Textured matte glass Textured matte glass Frame/edges Grade 5 titanium Stainless steel Grade 5 titanium Stainless steel

Performance – A18 Pro vs A16 Bionic

A18 Pro is the next-generation chip for Apple’s high-end smartphones and while they are more powerful and capable, the difference isn’t too big at 15% faster for the CPU and up to 20% faster for the GPU compared to the A17 Pro.

Below we’ll cover how the A18 Pro stacks up against the A16 Bionic.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max don’t get Apple Intelligence with the older A16 chips. But both the standard and pro models of iPhone 16 support Apple Intelligence.

iPhone 16 Pro/Max also has 2GB more RAM than 14 Pro/Max.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max SoC A18 Pro A16 Bionic A18 Pro A16 Bionic CPU 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency GPU 6-core 5-core 6-core 5-core Neural Engine 16-core 16-core 16-core 16-core RAM 8GB 6GB 8GB 6GB Apple Intelligence support ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

Both the A18 Pro and A16 Bionic are plenty powerful enough for almost anyone. But here are some stats from Apple:

A18 Pro CPU is up to 15% faster than A17 Pro

A18 Pro GPU is up to 20% faster than A17 Pro

A18 Pro CPU uses up to 20% less power than A17 Pro

2x faster ray tracing than A17 Pro

And the A18 Pro CPU is around 30% faster than A16 Bionic in Geekbench scores for single-core performance and about 20% faster for multi-core performance.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Single-core score CPU ~3200 ~2500 ~3200 ~2500 Multi-core score CPU ~7800 ~6400 ~7800 ~6400

Battery life

For battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro has received a nice improvement over the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Video playback Up to 27 hours Up to 23 hours Up to 33 hours Up to 29 hours Audio playback Up to 85 hours Up to 75 hours Up to 105 hours Up to 95 hours

For how that compares to iPhone 15 and 13, check out our full post on iPhone 16 battery life:

Cameras

Rear cameras

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices have the same 48MP main rear camera (like the 14 Pro/Max. But there’s a new 48MP ultra wide lens, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, and the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Main lens 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture Main lens sensor 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel Main lens focal length 24 mm 24 mm 24 mm 24 mm Ultra Wide lens 48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Telephoto lens 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom) Stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Optical zoom 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x Digital zoom Up to 25x Up to 15x Up to 25x Up to 15x Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 4 – ✅ – ✅ Smart HDR 5 ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode portraits ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Spatial photos ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Macro photography ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Apple ProRAW ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Video recording

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max step up video recording with 4K Dolby Vision/HDR video recording at up to 120 fps.

You can also record at up to 120 fps for 1080p and ProRes recordings with 16 Pro/Max. Other new features are wind noise reduction and Audio Mix.

And compared to 14 Pro/Max, the 16 Pro/Max deliver spatial video recording and log recording.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p recording ✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Action mode ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ProRes recording ✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 30 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 30 fps with external recording Log video recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Academy Color Encoding System ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Macro video recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Spatial video recording ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ❌ ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ❌ Slo-mo recording ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps Time-lapse with stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode Time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Stabilization 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd‑gen sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Main)

Dual optical image stabilization for video (Main and Telephoto) 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd‑gen sensor‑shift optical image stabilization for video (Main)

Dual optical image stabilization for video (Main and Telephoto) Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p Audio zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stereo recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4 studio quality mics ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ True tone flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wind noise reduction ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Audio Mix ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Continuous autofocus video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Playback zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera is mostly the same with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max but you do get the latest-gen Photographic Styles, Smart HDR 5 for photos, and log video recording.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max TrueDepth front camera 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture Autofocus with Focus Pixels ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Retina Flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 4 for photos – ✅ – ✅ Smart HDR 5 for photos ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Animoji and Memoji ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Lens correction ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto image stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p Dolby Vision recording ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Apple ProRAW ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProRes recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording Log video recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Slo-mo recording ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p Spatial Audio and stereo recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro I/O

Compared to the iPhone 14 Pro/Max, 16 Pro/Max feature USB-C ports instead of Lightning with up to 10 Gbps transfer speeds and new capabilities like shooting video and photos directly to external storage.

The other big I/O update is the new Camera Control, but there are some other upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, and more.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 14 Pro Max USB-C ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ❌ ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ❌ Lightning – ✅ – ✅ WiFi 7 6 7 6 Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 UWB ✅ – Gen 2 ✅ – Gen 1 ✅ – Gen 2 ✅ – Gen 1 NFC with reader mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Thread ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Cellular GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA 5G Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO 4G Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA GPS Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and BeiDou) Audio playback Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Video playback HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG SIM Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US MagSafe ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging Qi and Qi2 ✅ Qi, but no Qi2 ✅ Qi, but no Qi2

iPhone 16 Pro colors

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are available in:

Black titanium

White titanium

Natural titanium

Desert titanium

Storage and pricing

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come in:

128GB – $999 (only 16 Pro available in 128GB)

256GB – $1,099 / $1,199

512GB – $1,299 / $1,399

1TB – $1,499 / $1,599

What’s in the box?

All of the iPhone 16 devices just come with the iPhone and a USB-C cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone. Good options include:

iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro: Buyer’s guide

All of the recent iPhones are very powerful and capable devices, but which is best for you (or whether it’s time to upgrade) will come down to how you want to use your iPhone and what features you value most.

Keep in mind both iPhone 16 and 16 Pro feature Apple Intelligence support and have the new Camera Control button/sensor.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max

Most powerful and capable cameras for both photos and video

Titanium build with very slim bezels

USB-C with 10Gbps speeds, WiFi 7 support

Fastest chip, most powerful GPU for video and mobile gaming

Reasons to buy iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, or keep what you have

If the 4 features above aren’t deal breakers for you, save your money and grab the iPhone 16 which includes most of the other new features this year (or keep your older iPhone 😁).

You could also consider grabbing or keeping an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features.

You can order iPhone 16 and 16 Pro from Apple, your carrier, and more.

What are you thinking? Upgrade? Keep your current iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 16 Pro vs 14 Pro!