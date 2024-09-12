 Skip to main content

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro: What’s new, worth upgrading?

Sep 12 2024
1 Comment
iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s newest, high-end smartphones. But how much have they improved beyond their pro-decessors? Here’s a detailed look at iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro for everything new and a buyer’s guide.

Table of contents

For a look at iPhone 16 vs 16 Pro or 16 vs 15, check out these guides, otherwise, read on 😁:

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro

Screens

With the iPhone 14 and 15 lineups, Apple used the same display sizes for all four of the standard and Pro devices.

That changes with the iPhone 16 lineup as the Pro models feature larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays compared to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens on the 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro screen size

Screen brightness remains the same between the 16 Pro and 15 Pro models as well as the other features like ProMotion up to 120Hz, 460 ppi, Always-On display, and more.

The major change is the larger screen sizes.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
Size6.3 inches6.1 inches6.9 inches6.7 inches
Resolution2622 x 1206 pixels2556 x 1179 pixels2868 x 1320 pixels2796 x 1290 pixels
PPI460 ppi460 ppi460 ppi460 ppi
Super Retina XDR OLED
Dynamic Island
ProMotionadaptive refresh up to 120Hz
Always-On display
Typical brightness1000 nits max1000 nits max1000 nits max1000 nits max
HDR brightness1600 nits max1600 nits max1600 nits max1600 nits max
Outdoor brightness2000 nits max1600 nits max2000 nits max1600 nits max
True Tone
Haptic Touch
Wide color (P3)

Size, weight, design

The design of the iPhone 16 Pro remains almost identical to its predecessors, but Apple has included a new physical Camera Control button/sensor.

Apple is continuing to use titanium for the 16 Pro and Pro Max like the 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro design

To accommodate the larger displays, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are slightly larger and heavier than iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
Height5.89-inches (149.6 mm)5.77 inches (146.6 mm6.42-inches (163 mm)6.29 inches (159.9 mm)
Width2.81-inches (71.5 mm)2.78 inches (70.6 mm)3.06-inches (77.6 mm)3.02 inches (76.7 mm)
Thickness0.32-inches
(8.25 mm)		0.32 inch (8.25 mm)0.32-inches
(8.25 mm)		0.32 inch (8.25 mm)
Weight7.03-ounces
(199 grams)		6.60 ounces (187 grams)7.99-ounces
(227 grams)		7.81 ounces (221 grams)
DurabilityIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutesIP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes
Ceramic Shield front
Back materialTextured matte glassTextured matte glassTextured matte glassTextured matte glass
Frame/edgesGrade 5 titaniumTitaniumGrade 5 titaniumTitanium

Performance – A18 Pro vs A17 Pro

A18 Pro is the next-generation chip for Apple’s high-end smartphones and while they are more powerful and capable, the difference isn’t too big at 15% faster for the CPU and up to 20% faster for the GPU.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro performance

With the only previous iPhones to support Apple Intelligence being the 15 Pro and Pro Max, both the standard and pro models of iPhone 16 support the feature(s).

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
SoCA18 ProA17 ProA18 ProA17 Pro
CPU6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency
GPU6-core6-core6-core6-core
Neural Engine16-core16-core16-core16-core
RAM8GB8GB8GB8GB
Apple Intelligence support
iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro chip

Both the A18 Pro and A17 Pro are plenty powerful enough for anyone. But here are some stats from Apple:

  • A18 Pro CPU is up to 15% faster than A17 Pro
  • A18 Pro GPU is up to 20% faster than A17 Pro
  • A18 Pro CPU uses up to 20% less power than A17 Pro
  • 2x faster ray tracing than A17 Pro

Battery life

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro battery

For battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro has received a notable improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
Video playbackUp to 27 hoursUp to 23 hoursUp to 33 hoursUp to 29 hours
Audio playbackUp to 85 hoursUp to 75 hoursUp to 105 hoursUp to 95 hours

For how that compares to iPhone 15, 14, and 13, check out our full post on iPhone 16 battery life:

Cameras

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro cameras

Rear cameras

After giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system more features than the iPhone 15 Pro, the 16 Pro and Pro Max have the same camera systems and capabilities.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices have the same 48MP main rear camera, a new 48MP ultra wide lens, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, and the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
Camera Control
Main lens48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture
Main lens sensor2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel2.44 µm quad pixel
Main lens focal length24 mm24 mm24 mm24 mm
Ultra Wide lens48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture
Telephoto lens12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom)
Stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization
Optical zoom0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x
Digital zoomUp to 25xUp to 15xUp to 25xUp to 25x
FlashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone FlashAdaptive True Tone Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Night mode
Night mode portraits
Latest-gen Photographic Styles
Spatial photos
Macro photography
Apple ProRAW

Video recording

Video

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max step up video recording with 4K Dolby Vision/HDR video recording at up to 120 fps.

You can also record at up to 120 fps for 1080p and ProRes recordings with 16 Pro/Max. Other new features are wind noise reduction and Audio Mix.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p recording✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Action mode✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording
Log video recording
Academy Color Encoding System
Macro video recording
Spatial video recording✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps
Slo-mo recording✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps
Time-lapse with stabilization
Night mode Time-lapse
QuickTake video✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
Stabilization2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)		2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)		2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)		2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video
3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto)
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p
Audio zoom
Stereo recording
4 studio quality mics
True tone flash
Wind noise reduction
Audio Mix
Continuous autofocus video
Playback zoom

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera is mostly the same with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max but you do get the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
TrueDepth front camera12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture
Autofocus with Focus Pixels
Retina Flash
Photonic Engine
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 5 for photos
Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects
Animoji and Memoji
Night mode
Night mode time-lapse
Latest-gen Photographic Styles
Lens correction
Auto image stabilization
Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps
1080p Dolby Vision recording✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps
Cinematic mode✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps
Apple ProRAW
ProRes recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording
Log video recording
Slo-mo recording✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps✅ –1080p at 120 fps
QuickTake video✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision
Cinematic video stabilization✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p
Spatial Audio and stereo recording

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro I/O

I/O

After the big switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 lineup, iPhone 16 Pro devices don’t bring as much of a shift with I/O.

The biggest I/O update may be the new Camera Control, but there are some other upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, and more.

The 16 Pro and Pro Max continue to use USB 3 with up to 10Gbps transfer speeds.

iPhone 16 ProiPhone 15 ProiPhone 16 Pro MaxiPhone 15 Pro Max
USB-C✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps
WiFi76E76E
Bluetooth5.35.35.35.3
UWB Gen 2
NFC with reader mode
Thread
CellularGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPAGSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA
5GSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMOSub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO
4GGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAAGigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA
GPSPrecision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC)
Audio playbackSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby AtmosSpatial audio/Dolby Atmos
Video playbackHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLGHDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG
SIMDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in USDual eSIM in US
MagSafe✅ with 25W charging✅ with 15W charging✅ with 25W charging✅ with 15W charging
Qi and Qi2

iPhone 16 Pro colors

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are available in:

  • Black titanium
  • White titanium
  • Natural titanium
  • Desert titanium
Colors

Storage and pricing

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come in:

  • 128GB – $999 (only 16 Pro available in 128GB)
  • 256GB – $1,099 / $1,199
  • 512GB – $1,299 / $1,399
  • 1TB – $1,499 / $1,599

What’s in the box?

iPhone 16 Pro what's in the box?

All of the iPhone 16 devices just come with the iPhone and a USB-C cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone. Good options include:

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro: Buyer’s guide

All of the new iPhones are super powerful and capable devices, but which is best for you (or whether it’s time to upgrade) will come down to how you want to use your iPhone and what features you value most.

Keep in mind both iPhone 16 and 16 Pro feature Apple Intelligence support and have the new Camera Control button/sensor.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max

  • Most powerful and capable cameras for both photos and video
  • Titanium build with very slim bezels
  • USB-C with 10Gbps speeds, WiFi 7 support
  • Fastest chip, most powerful GPU for video and mobile gaming
  • Always-On display and ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz
  • Storage up to 1TB

Reasons to buy iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, or keep what you have

  • If the 6 features above aren’t deal breakers for you, save your money and grab the iPhone 16 which includes most of the other new features this year (or keep your older iPhone 😁).
  • You could also consider grabbing or keeping an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features.

You can pre-order iPhone 16 and 16 Pro from 9/13 from Apple, your carrier, and more.

What are you planning to do? Upgrade? Keep your current iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro!

