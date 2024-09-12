iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s newest, high-end smartphones. But how much have they improved beyond their pro-decessors? Here’s a detailed look at iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro for everything new and a buyer’s guide.

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro

Screens

With the iPhone 14 and 15 lineups, Apple used the same display sizes for all four of the standard and Pro devices.

That changes with the iPhone 16 lineup as the Pro models feature larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch displays compared to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch screens on the 15 Pro and Pro Max.

Screen brightness remains the same between the 16 Pro and 15 Pro models as well as the other features like ProMotion up to 120Hz, 460 ppi, Always-On display, and more.

The major change is the larger screen sizes.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches 6.9 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 2622 x 1206 pixels 2556 x 1179 pixels 2868 x 1320 pixels 2796 x 1290 pixels PPI 460 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi Super Retina XDR OLED ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Dynamic Island ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProMotion – adaptive refresh up to 120Hz ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Always-On display ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Typical brightness 1000 nits max 1000 nits max 1000 nits max 1000 nits max HDR brightness 1600 nits max 1600 nits max 1600 nits max 1600 nits max Outdoor brightness 2000 nits max 1600 nits max 2000 nits max 1600 nits max True Tone ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Haptic Touch ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color (P3) ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Size, weight, design

The design of the iPhone 16 Pro remains almost identical to its predecessors, but Apple has included a new physical Camera Control button/sensor.

Apple is continuing to use titanium for the 16 Pro and Pro Max like the 15 Pro and Pro Max.

To accommodate the larger displays, the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are slightly larger and heavier than iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Height 5.89-inches (149.6 mm) 5.77 inches (146.6 mm 6.42-inches (163 mm) 6.29 inches (159.9 mm) Width 2.81-inches (71.5 mm) 2.78 inches (70.6 mm) 3.06-inches (77.6 mm) 3.02 inches (76.7 mm) Thickness 0.32-inches

(8.25 mm) 0.32 inch (8.25 mm) 0.32-inches

(8.25 mm) 0.32 inch (8.25 mm) Weight 7.03-ounces

(199 grams) 6.60 ounces (187 grams) 7.99-ounces

(227 grams) 7.81 ounces (221 grams) Durability IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes IP68 (splash, dust, 6 meters of water up to 30 minutes Ceramic Shield front ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Back material Textured matte glass Textured matte glass Textured matte glass Textured matte glass Frame/edges Grade 5 titanium Titanium Grade 5 titanium Titanium

Performance – A18 Pro vs A17 Pro

A18 Pro is the next-generation chip for Apple’s high-end smartphones and while they are more powerful and capable, the difference isn’t too big at 15% faster for the CPU and up to 20% faster for the GPU.

With the only previous iPhones to support Apple Intelligence being the 15 Pro and Pro Max, both the standard and pro models of iPhone 16 support the feature(s).

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max SoC A18 Pro A17 Pro A18 Pro A17 Pro CPU 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency 6-core: 2 performance + 4 efficiency GPU 6-core 6-core 6-core 6-core Neural Engine 16-core 16-core 16-core 16-core RAM 8GB 8GB 8GB 8GB Apple Intelligence support ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Both the A18 Pro and A17 Pro are plenty powerful enough for anyone. But here are some stats from Apple:

A18 Pro CPU is up to 15% faster than A17 Pro

A18 Pro GPU is up to 20% faster than A17 Pro

A18 Pro CPU uses up to 20% less power than A17 Pro

2x faster ray tracing than A17 Pro

Battery life

For battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro has received a notable improvement over the iPhone 15 Pro.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Video playback Up to 27 hours Up to 23 hours Up to 33 hours Up to 29 hours Audio playback Up to 85 hours Up to 75 hours Up to 105 hours Up to 95 hours

Cameras

Rear cameras

After giving the iPhone 15 Pro Max camera system more features than the iPhone 15 Pro, the 16 Pro and Pro Max have the same camera systems and capabilities.

Both the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max devices have the same 48MP main rear camera, a new 48MP ultra wide lens, 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom, the all-new Camera Control button/sensor, and the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max Camera Control ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Main lens 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture 48MP, ƒ/1.78 aperture Main lens sensor 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel 2.44 µm quad pixel Main lens focal length 24 mm 24 mm 24 mm 24 mm Ultra Wide lens 48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 48MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Telephoto lens 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 3x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) 12MP, ƒ/2.8 aperture (up to 5x zoom) Stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization 2nd gen Sensor-shift optical image stabilization Optical zoom 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 3x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x Digital zoom Up to 25x Up to 15x Up to 25x Up to 25x Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Adaptive True Tone Flash Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 5 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode portraits ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Spatial photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Macro photography ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Apple ProRAW ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Video recording

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max step up video recording with 4K Dolby Vision/HDR video recording at up to 120 fps.

You can also record at up to 120 fps for 1080p and ProRes recordings with 16 Pro/Max. Other new features are wind noise reduction and Audio Mix.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, 60, 100, or 120 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p recording ✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, 60, or 120 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Action mode ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ✅ – up to 2.8K at 60 fps ProRes recording ✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 120 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps with external recording Log video recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Academy Color Encoding System ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Macro video recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Spatial video recording ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps ✅ – at 1080p at 30 fps Slo-mo recording ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps ✅ – 1080p up to 240 fps and 4K Dolby Vision up to 120 fps Time-lapse with stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode Time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Stabilization 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) 2nd-gen sensor-shift optical image stabilization for video

3D sensor‑shift optical image stabilization and autofocus for video (Telephoto) Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, and 720p Audio zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Stereo recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4 studio quality mics ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ True tone flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wind noise reduction ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Audio Mix ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Continuous autofocus video ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Playback zoom ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

Selfie camera

Apple’s TrueDepth front camera is mostly the same with the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max but you do get the latest-gen Photographic Styles.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max TrueDepth front camera 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture 12MP, ƒ/1.9 aperture Autofocus with Focus Pixels ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Retina Flash ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Photonic Engine ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Deep Fusion ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Smart HDR 5 for photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Next-gen portraits with Focus and Depth Control ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Portrait Lighting with six effects ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Animoji and Memoji ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Night mode time-lapse ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Latest-gen Photographic Styles ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌ Lens correction ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Auto image stabilization ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ 4K Dolby Vision/HDR recording ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 24, 25, 30, or 60 fps 1080p Dolby Vision recording ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps ✅ – at 25, 30, or 60 fps Cinematic mode ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 30 fps Apple ProRAW ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ProRes recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording ✅ – up to 4K HDR at 60 fps with external recording Log video recording ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Slo-mo recording ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps ✅ –1080p at 120 fps QuickTake video ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ ✅ – up to 4K at 60 fps in Dolby Vision ✅ Cinematic video stabilization ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p ✅ – for 4K, 1080p, 720p Spatial Audio and stereo recording ✅ ❌ ✅ ❌

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro I/O

After the big switch to USB-C with the iPhone 15 lineup, iPhone 16 Pro devices don’t bring as much of a shift with I/O.

The biggest I/O update may be the new Camera Control, but there are some other upgrades like WiFi 7 support, MagSafe supporting up to 25W or wireless power, and more.

The 16 Pro and Pro Max continue to use USB 3 with up to 10Gbps transfer speeds.

iPhone 16 Pro iPhone 15 Pro iPhone 16 Pro Max iPhone 15 Pro Max USB-C ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps ✅ – USB 3 up to 10Gbps WiFi 7 6E 7 6E Bluetooth 5.3 5.3 5.3 5.3 UWB Gen 2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ NFC with reader mode ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Thread ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ Cellular GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA GSM/EDGE, UMTS/HSPA+, DC-HSDPA 5G Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO Sub‑6 GHz and mmWave with 4×4 MIMO 4G Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA Gigabit LTE with 4×4 MIMO and LAA GPS Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Precision dual-frequency GPS (GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, BeiDou, and NavIC) Audio playback Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Spatial audio/Dolby Atmos Video playback HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG HDR with Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG SIM Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US Dual eSIM in US MagSafe ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging ✅ with 25W charging ✅ with 15W charging Qi and Qi2 ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅

iPhone 16 Pro colors

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are available in:

Black titanium

White titanium

Natural titanium

Desert titanium

Storage and pricing

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come in:

128GB – $999 (only 16 Pro available in 128GB)

256GB – $1,099 / $1,199

512GB – $1,299 / $1,399

1TB – $1,499 / $1,599

What’s in the box?

All of the iPhone 16 devices just come with the iPhone and a USB-C cable in the box.

If you need a power adapter, go with at least a 20W so you get fast charging for your iPhone. Good options include:

iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro: Buyer’s guide

All of the new iPhones are super powerful and capable devices, but which is best for you (or whether it’s time to upgrade) will come down to how you want to use your iPhone and what features you value most.

Keep in mind both iPhone 16 and 16 Pro feature Apple Intelligence support and have the new Camera Control button/sensor.

Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro/Pro Max

Most powerful and capable cameras for both photos and video

Titanium build with very slim bezels

USB-C with 10Gbps speeds, WiFi 7 support

Fastest chip, most powerful GPU for video and mobile gaming

Always-On display and ProMotion refresh rates up to 120Hz

Storage up to 1TB

Reasons to buy iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 16, or keep what you have

If the 6 features above aren’t deal breakers for you, save your money and grab the iPhone 16 which includes most of the other new features this year (or keep your older iPhone 😁).

You could also consider grabbing or keeping an iPhone 15 Pro if you’d like Apple Intelligence support but don’t want/need the latest 16/16 Pro features.

You can pre-order iPhone 16 and 16 Pro from 9/13 from Apple, your carrier, and more.

What are you planning to do? Upgrade? Keep your current iPhone? Let us know in the comments!

Thanks for reading our guide on iPhone 16 Pro vs 15 Pro!