Poll: How big a deal has it been adapting to all-USB-C ports on the new MacBook Pro?

Apple’s decision to go all-in on USB-C ports on the new MacBook Pro has of course generated a great deal of debate. In a poll we ran almost two months ago, a slim majority of you felt that the decision was a positive one, but the votes were very close.

Now that many of us have been using our shiny new machines for some time, and had the chance to adjust to working with the new ports, I thought it would be interesting to see how easy or difficult an adjustment it has been …

For my part, I have to say it’s been a pretty easy adjustment. I use a Thunderbolt 2 to USB-C adapter to connect my Mac to my Apple Thunderbolt Display. I bought a USB-C to Lightning cable to connect my iPhone. I have a single USB 3.0 to USB-C adapter I keep in the office for occasional direct connection to any USB devices – though most are connected to my monitor. And I carry a Satechi pass-thru hub in my laptop bag for any connectivity I may require on the move.

So, three dongles – two of which are rarely used – and one new cable. If I upgrade my monitor to a new one, with USB-C ports, then I’ll need to add one additional adapter: a USB-C to USB 3.0 hub to connect the speakers, scanner and micro-USB flylead permanently connected to my monitor.

All in all, I can happily live with this as the price of getting a machine that should prove pretty future-proof. But others may have different views.

How have you found the transition? Please take part in our poll, and let us know more about your experiences in the comments.