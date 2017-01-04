Apple schedules fiscal Q1 2017 earnings call for January 31

Apple today scheduled its fiscal Q1 earnings call with investors for January 31st Join us here on January 31, 2017.

The Q1 quarter will include Apple’s sales for the holiday season which will notably give us a look at three months worth of sales for the new iPhone 7 and 7 Plus lineup. The quarter will also benefit from the launch and initial sales of Apple’s AirPods that launched last month following delays.

Apple’s fiscal Q1 will also be the company’s first 14 week quarter since FQ1 2012. That will give it extra time for sales, which analysts estimate, could allow for an additional 3-6 million iPhones sold for the upcoming results.

Apple will have a live broadcast of its earnings call with investors on its website the day of. As always, we’ll be bringing you full coverage of the results about a half hour before the call when Apple typically releases its numbers for the quarter.