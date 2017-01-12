Google Maps for iOS updated with new ride services interface, deeper Uber integration

Google today has announced an update to its Maps app on iOS that brings a few notable changes. The update improves ride sharing integration with Uber, while it also refreshes the ride sharing interface as a whole. The update is also coming to Android.

First off, the update refreshes the entire ride sharing interface. Google says that when you open the ride sharing screen, you’ll now see new ride options and more actionable informational. For instance, instead of a long list of ride service providers and ride options, you’ll see a map interface with a carousel of ride service providers available:

With today’s updates, you’ll now see more types of ride options and more actionable information. When you open ride services mode, instead of a long list of ride service providers and ride options, you’ll see the map you know and love, along with a carousel of ride service providers in your area. Just tap on your preferred provider to see a complete list of ride options and special offers or promotions.

Next up, today’s update allows you to book an Uber ride directly within Google Maps. Even if you don’t have the Uber app installed on your phone, you can sign into your account via the Maps app and book an Uber ride, track your car on the map, and communicate with your driver.

While in route in your Uber, you can view information about your destination, such as menus, hours, reviews, and other information.

We’re also trying out a new integration that lets you book, complete and pay for an Uber ride without ever leaving Google Maps—even if you don’t have the Uber app installed on your device. Once you sign into your existing Uber account (or create one), you can book an Uber ride, track your driver on the map, and connect with your driver—all from within the Google Maps app.

Today’s update comes following other feature additions to Google Maps for iOS, including iOS 10 optimizations, new widgets, food delivery service integration, and more.

Google Maps has supported ride fares and pick up times for ride-sharing services for nearly a year, but today’s integration with Uber takes it to the next level. Download Google Maps for iOS from the App Store now.