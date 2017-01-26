Editors Keys launches Logic/Final Cut/Adobe shortcut keyboard covers for the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar
Editors Keys is known for its line-up of custom Apple keyboards/covers for everything from Logic and Final Cut Pro X to the Adobe Creative suite, Pixelmator and even Twitter. The keyboards/covers feature color-coded and specially printed keys to offer up more than 150 shortcuts for power users and beginners alike. Now the company is launching “the world’s first” silicone shortcut keyboard covers for Apple’s new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.
Designed to make users more productive with as many as 250 shortcuts, and of course to not cover the touch-sensitive Touch Bar on the new machines, the covers also protect your new MacBook Pro from dust and spills with a super thin protective layer. The company notes that the skins are cut extremely precisely and provide minimal “physical typing distraction” compared to others.
There are 6 models dropping today for the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar designed specifically for Logic Pro X, Final Cut Pro X, Pro Tools, Adobe Premiere, Adobe Lightroom and Avid Media Composer. All of which are available now for $29.85 plus around $9 shipping via the Editors Keys website and we are starting to see them come available via Amazon with free shipping for Prime members.
- Logic Pro X Cover for MacBook Pro with Touch Bar $29.85
- Final Cut Pro X Cover MacBook Pro Touch Bar $29.85
- Pro Tools MacBook Pro Touch Bar Cover $29.85
- Adobe Premiere Pro MacBook Pro Touch Bar Cover $29.85
- Adobe Lightroom MacBook Pro Touch Bar Cover $29.85
- Avid Media Composer MacBook Touch Bar Cover $29.85
More from Editors Keys:
The new keyboard covers protect your MacBook Pro from dust and liquid spills, in addition to offering over 150 shortcuts for programs such as Final Cut Pro X, Logic Pro X and the Adobe Creative Cloud suite of programs.
The new covers fit into the larger trend of Apple’s focus on visible program shortcuts to help users become more productive on their machines.
Apple recently updated its MacBook Pro range to feature a new Touch Bar in place of the traditional physical ‘F’ keys. The touch bar can be programmed to show a few handy shortcuts for the program you’re using, so the new cover is the perfect accompanying tool for video editors, audio producers and graphic designers a like.
“We’re thrilled to be launching these brand new covers around the world today. With over 250 shortcuts on the covers and added dust protection, this is going to be a great product for creatives the world over.” Says Mark Brown, Founder of Editors Keys.
Along with the advantages of having colour coding, shortcut icons and text references – The covers act as an ultra thin protection layer, which is custom moulded to fit the MacBook keyboard precisely. The covers are cut so precise, that they don’t add any physical typing distraction.