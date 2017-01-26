Editors Keys launches Logic/Final Cut/Adobe shortcut keyboard covers for the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

Editors Keys is known for its line-up of custom Apple keyboards/covers for everything from Logic and Final Cut Pro X to the Adobe Creative suite, Pixelmator and even Twitter. The keyboards/covers feature color-coded and specially printed keys to offer up more than 150 shortcuts for power users and beginners alike. Now the company is launching “the world’s first” silicone shortcut keyboard covers for Apple’s new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.

Designed to make users more productive with as many as 250 shortcuts, and of course to not cover the touch-sensitive Touch Bar on the new machines, the covers also protect your new MacBook Pro from dust and spills with a super thin protective layer. The company notes that the skins are cut extremely precisely and provide minimal “physical typing distraction” compared to others.

There are 6 models dropping today for the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar designed specifically for Logic Pro X, Final Cut Pro X, Pro Tools, Adobe Premiere, Adobe Lightroom and Avid Media Composer. All of which are available now for $29.85 plus around $9 shipping via the Editors Keys website and we are starting to see them come available via Amazon with free shipping for Prime members.

