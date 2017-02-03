Happy Hour Podcast 105 | Latest LG UltraFine 5K woes, watchOS Theater Mode, and Apple’s record quarter
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss an update with LG’s UltraFine 5K Display problems, Apple Watch’s new Theater Mode, how dropping 32-bit app support could affect iOS, Apple’s record breaking quarter, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- LG UltraFine 5K Display, Apple’s external monitor solution, can become unusable when near a router
- Apple rolling out first watchOS 3.2 beta for Apple Watch with new Theater Mode
- A hands-on look at Theater Mode for Apple Watch in watchOS 3.2 beta 1 [Video]
- Feature Request: Automatic Theater Mode-like Apple Watch behavior when driving and sleep tracking
- Apple releases first iOS 10.3 beta with Find My AirPods support, more
- iOS 10.3 beta 32-bit alert suggests Apple may drop legacy app support in iOS 11
- Apple announces record quarter with Q1 2017 revenue of $78.4 billion: 78.3m iPhones, 13m iPads, 5.3m Macs
- Live blog: Apple’s fiscal year Q1 2017 earnings call
- AAPL stock opens up >5% after Apple reports record revenue, beats analyst expectations [update]
- Tim Cook says more features planned for Apple TV, notes of ‘cable bundle beginning to break down’
- Apple Q1: Apple Pay users tripled, transaction volume up 500% YOY, Comcast adding support for bill payments
- LG fixing Wi-Fi interference problems with UltraFine 5K Display, new units will be unaffected
- HomeKit in iOS 10: Tim Cook’s routines, helpful resources, and more
