Apple releases iOS 10.3 public beta 2 for iPhone and iPad

Apple has released the second iOS 10.3 public beta for testing on iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. iOS 10.3 public beta 2 follows the second developer version of the upcoming software update.

Apple’s public beta program is free to participate in unlike its paid developer program. iOS 10.3 will be released to everyone likely this spring, and the public beta allows more users to test pre-release versions of the software update before it’s finalized.

Here’s what we discovered in iOS 10.3 beta so far:

Find My AirPods added to Find My iPhone app

Siri learns cricket scores from Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council

Safari now supports Reduced Motion preference in web apps

New prominent user security section in Settings app

iOS 10.3 uses new Apple File System (APFS)

Podcasts app now has a widget like Music app, same app design

New system level way for developers to request app rating, opt out option in Settings

No “Theater Mode” or Control Center toggle on iOS 10.3, but Apple documentation says watchOS update will include which may activate on iPhone

CarPlay now has quick access to last three used apps for quick switching without accessing the Home screen

CarPlay also gains quick access to albums from songs in Music, new Up Next screen

Weather data in Maps app now has 3D Touch forecast

For a detailed walkthrough on how to install the iOS 10.3 public beta, check out Jeff Benjamin‘s video tutorial below or read the full guide here: