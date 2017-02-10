Happy Hour Podcast 106 | BeatsX launch, Android Wear 2.0 versus Apple Watch, and $1000 iPhone 8 rumors
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the delayed launch of BeatsX, Apple's AirPods alternative, Android Wear 2.0 and how the new smartwatches compare to Apple Watch, iPhone 8 rumors including a premium price tag and wireless charging, and Apple Campus 2 details.
Hosts:
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- BeatsX earphones sporadically appearing in stock for pickup at Apple Stores ahead of launch, still unavailable to purchase
- Apple spaceship campus interior details: polished concrete ceilings, iPhone-like elevator buttons, flat doorways
- BeatsX earphones go on sale February 10 at US Apple retail stores and online, two new colors announced
- Report: Apple Watch’s record quarter generated near 80% of total smartwatch revenue in Q4 w/ estimated 6M units
- Tim Cook receives honorary degree from University of Glasgow, denounces Trump immigration order
- Report: iPhone 8 to feature Lumentum-sourced 3D sensor, launch above $1,000 this fall despite early production rumors
- Tim Cook talks legacy of Steve Jobs, Apple Pencil, and immigration at University of Glasgow [Video]
- KGI predicts wireless charging for all three new iPhones, iPhone 8 requires higher cost 3D Touch sensor
- What’s next for Apple Watch? How sleep tracking, cellular, and an always-on display could be major improvements
- BeatsX bundling promo code for 3 months of Apple Music following delayed launch
- Following shielding defect, Apple pushes shipping of LG’s UltraFine 5K display to 5-6 weeks
- Roundup: Early BeatsX reviews note improved isolation compared to AirPods, bass-heavy sound
- BeatsX, Apple’s AirPods alternative, now available to purchase after extended delay
- LG Watch Style & Watch Sport review roundup: evolutionary software, standard hardware
- Google announces LG Watch Style and LG Watch Sport, the first Android Wear 2.0 watches
- Android Wear 2.0 rolling out ‘over the coming weeks,’ these are the watches that will get it
