Apple reportedly set to open first Argentina retail store next year in Buenos Aires

According to a new report from Gizmodo, Apple plans to continue its slow Latin America expansion with a new store in Argentina. The store comes following Apple’s first Latin American store in Brazil 3 years ago, which was followed by a new store in Mexico City last year.

The new store in Argentina is said to be located in Buenos Aires and will open in 2018. Plans for Apple’s expansion to Buenos Aires follows a growing number of authorized resellers in Argentina. For instance, the Frávega appliance chain announced recently that it would begin marketing Apple products, though the iPhone wasn’t included in those plans.

One thing Apple likely hopes its own retail store in Argentina will solve is the problem of tariffs, taxes, and inflation. Currently, a 9.7-inch iPad Pro costs an astronomical $1,418 in the country, which is significantly higher than the $599 it goes for in the United States.

Additionally, Apple is said to be in negotiations to open retail stores in Guadalajara, Monterrey, Santiago de Chile and Lima. It’s unclear at this point, however, what the progress of those stores is.

Meanwhile, Apple is also expanding its retail presence in other areas around the world, including Austria, India, and Chicago here in the united States. Additionally, Apple is in the process of renovating its iconic Fifth Avenue retail location to more than double the size of the store. Apple also recently renovated its San Francisco Union Square retail store with a revamped design and ‘Genius Grove.’

Apple’s retail location in Buenos Aires is said to open at some point in 2018. Specific details on location and opening are still unclear at this point.