Mazda confirms CarPlay incoming, incl. updates for all older vehicles w/ Mazda Connect systems

As one of the last big car companies not yet offering Apple’s CarPlay in its vehicles, Mazda this week confirmed that it will soon roll out the system, including updating older models through software and possibly hardware updates.

Cars.com reports that Mazda made the announcement during the launch of its new 2017 CX-5 model, and the publication also cites a spokesperson that confirmed all of the company’s vehicles using its Mazda Connect in-dash system will be eligible to update.

Mazda didn’t offer up specifics on which models would get the platform first, but its Mazda Connect system has been in vehicles since 2014, so a large number of customers are set to get the update in the future. The company did note, however, that some vehicles might require a “minimal hardware addition,” but it didn’t expand on details for pricing or availability:

“Mazda has been a CarPlay and Android Auto partner since 2014, so it is no secret that we are developing both systems to interface with our Mazda Connect infotainment system. Both software systems should be retroactively upgradable onto all Mazda Connect systems with a potentially minimal hardware addition needed. Mazda does not yet have an official timeline for when these should be available or at what cost, however.”

While we await Mazda’s updates and first vehicles with CarPlay, several other carmakers have announced plans in recent weeks. Renault and its new Megane, Scenic, and Talisman models will support the platform starting April. Honda’s latest will be the Civic Type R, Clarity Plug-in Hybrid and Clarity Electric. And Porsche’s street-legal 911 GT3 now comes with CarPlay stock. Earlier this month, we took a look at the best aftermarket head units with CarPlay.

As always, Apple maintains a list of vehicles that support CarPlay on its website.