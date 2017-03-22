Super Mario Run for iOS updated with new characters, additional free content, more

Following its release on Android today, Nintendo has also updated Super Mario Run on iOS. The update adds a host of new features and bug fixes and brings the app to version 2.0. The update comes months after the app’s initial release.
Headlining the update are new playable characters. Nintendo says the update adds different color versions of Yoshi. If you play with a certain color of Yoshi during Toad Rally, you can unlock more toads of that color.
Additionally, the update makes more of the game available for free. Nintendo says that by completing one of Bowser’s challenges, you can unlock the previously locked courses 1-4 and battle with Bowser. Furthermore, Nintendo says that if you “clear course 1-4,” you’ll get new courses to play in Toad Rally.
There are a host of other new features and changes in the update. The update lays foundation fro “new buildings that will be added in an upcoming event,” as well as wider support for Easy Mode, Rally Tickets, and much more.
Super Mario Run is available for free on the App Store, though a $10 in app purchase unlocks all of the levels.
■New playable characters added! You can now get different colored Yoshis to join! Play Toad Rally with a Yoshi of a particular color to get more Toads of that color!
■More of the game is now available to play for free! ・ Bowser’s Challenges are now available! By completing one of Bowser’s challenges you can unlock the previously locked course 1-4, where you can do battle with Bowser! You can check the details of Bowser’s challenges by tapping 1-4.
If you clear course 1-4… ・ You will get new courses to play in Toad Rally! On the newly playable courses, red Toads will also be joined by blue and green ones to cheer you on! ・ You will be able to get buildings from the Shop that you previously couldn’t using those blue and green Toads. Among the buildings you can get is the Blue Yoshi’s House, which lets Blue Yoshi join your adventure!
■New buildings to be added. Look forward to the new buildings that will be added in an upcoming event!
■Easier to get Rally Tickets in the Bonus Game House. You can use the Rally Tickets you get to play Toad Rally!
■Easy Mode can now be selected at the entrance of World Tour courses. You’ll now be able to clear those trickier courses using Easy Mode!
■The appearance rates of different colored Toads in Toad Rally has been adjusted. You’ll be able to get lots of Toads and use them to get more buildings!
■Adjustments have been made to the tutorial to make it easier to understand. The tutorial will appear upon launching the game for the first time. Or, you can access it any time by tapping the How to Play button on the lower-right corner of the World Tour screen. Learn all about Mario’s special actions, pink coins, and more!
■Ease of play has been improved. ・ Adjusted the number of Rally Tickets that you get from the ? Block. ・ Adjusted the requirements to get some buildings in the Shop.
■Other changes and improvements.