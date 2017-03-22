Super Mario Run for iOS updated with new characters, additional free content, more

Following its release on Android today, Nintendo has also updated Super Mario Run on iOS. The update adds a host of new features and bug fixes and brings the app to version 2.0. The update comes months after the app’s initial release.

Headlining the update are new playable characters. Nintendo says the update adds different color versions of Yoshi. If you play with a certain color of Yoshi during Toad Rally, you can unlock more toads of that color.

Additionally, the update makes more of the game available for free. Nintendo says that by completing one of Bowser’s challenges, you can unlock the previously locked courses 1-4 and battle with Bowser. Furthermore, Nintendo says that if you “clear course 1-4,” you’ll get new courses to play in Toad Rally.

There are a host of other new features and changes in the update. The update lays foundation fro “new buildings that will be added in an upcoming event,” as well as wider support for Easy Mode, Rally Tickets, and much more.

Super Mario Run is available for free on the App Store, though a $10 in app purchase unlocks all of the levels.