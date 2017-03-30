Happy Hour Podcast 113 | iOS 10.3’s Find My AirPods, CarPlay changes, developer review replies, more
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss everything new in iOS 10.3 including Find My AirPods, CarPlay and Siri changes, developer review replies, dynamic app icons, new watchOS 3.2 watch face colors, macOS 10.12.4 Night Shift, tvOS 10.2’s new quick scrolling and iPad Remote, and more. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
