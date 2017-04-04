Ahead of Apple’s Clips app, Microsoft launches AI powered Sprinkles camera app

Sprinkles, a new iOS camera app from Microsoft, hopes to set itself apart in the emoji-crazed social media game. Touting itself as a “camera with fun ideas,” Sprinkles automatically adds captions and imagery directly atop your photos by detecting different objects, pets, and even people to create randomized quips.

Sprinkles looks like a combination of previously released Microsoft iOS apps. By combining the technologies the other individual apps focused on, the final product a fun camera app. In its previously released What Dog app, Microsoft was able to recognize and detect different dog breeds. In its Microsoft Selfie app, it was automatically able to guess age, gender, and other factors to improve the photo overall.

Utilizing machine learning, artificial intelligence, facial and object recognition, Sprinkles can automatically add captions, emojis, and descriptions to your images. After taking a picture of my dog laying in her bed, Sprinkles detected what was in the image and its CaptionBot automatically added “a dog laying on a bed” as the caption.

Images created in Sprinkles can than be exported out for sharing across different social networks. With Apple’s Clips app coming out later this month, it appears that Microsoft also wanted to jump onto the social media sharing bandwagon.

Apple’s Clips app hopes to make editing multiple videos and photos together easier for mobile creators. By adding in filters, shapes, and emojis, Apple’s app falls similarly in line with other social media apps like Instagram and Snapchat. Apps like those from Microsoft and Apple allow companies create name in social media without having to go all out and build their own networks.

From the Sprinkles App Store description:

Sprinkles is a camera with fun ideas. Snap a pic and automatically get new ideas for witty captions or add your own quip. Captions are unique to what’s in the picture, so try different things such as coffee, food, pets, and selfies! Have fun with face-detecting Smart Stickers that fit your face perfectly. Choose from hundreds of Emojis and stickers and find even more with a quick web search. New captions and Smart Stickers are added frequently, because fresh fun is the best fun. Choose from witty captions based on what’s in the photo

Explore different time- and location-based captions and

Search for free stickers on the

Add stickers, emoji*, and your own captions in different styles

Auto detect your age, celeb look-a-like, and

Place hats, mustaches, and other accessories on your selfies by face

Unlock more captions and stickers when you add your birth

Enable even more content in Settings Emoji provided free by EmojiOne

Sprinkles is available to download from the iOS App Store for free.