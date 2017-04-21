iPhone 8 chassis leak again indicates rear Touch ID [Update: render]

[Update: This specific alleged chassis leak appears to be a rendering based on schematic leaks.]

The latest alleged iPhone 8 chassis leak appears to further indicate that the Touch ID fingerprint sensor will be relocated to the rear side like some Android phones. Earlier rumors predicted an embedded Touch ID sensor in the display.

The leaked casing (via Weibo) also features the vertical dual camera cutout above a flash cutout that we’ve seen on other claimed leaks and schematics. The dual camera system is currently exclusive to the iPhone 7 Plus and features a horizontal layout.

The flagship iPhone this year is expected to feature a new bezel-less display design that will require Apple’s Touch ID fingerprint sensor to relocate.

While Apple has said to be working on integrating the fingerprint sensor into the new iPhone’s display, low yield rates with producing that model may be to blame for the rear-mounted approach. One analyst earlier this week floated the unlikely idea that Apple could drop Touch ID altogether, although alleged leaks we’ve seen so far all point to Touch ID on the back.

Check out the new alleged leaks below:

While the rear Touch ID sensor is seen on this chassis leak, note also that the images include the volume rocker which was briefly under question earlier this week in leaked schematics.

The new iPhone 8 is expected to have a larger 5.8-inch OLED display with a near bezel-less design with a smaller casing than the 5.5-inch iPhone 7 Plus. Other rumored features include a radical new selfie camera, wireless charging, and an OLED display for the first time. Read our full iPhone 8 guide for all the latest rumors.