Apple Watch NikeLab featured in hands-on ahead of tomorrow’s release

Last week Nike unveiled its latest collaboration with Apple: Apple Watch NikeLab. Now the limited edition Apple Watch Series 2 has been featured in a Highsnobiety hands-on shoot ahead of its upcoming release.

Just like Apple Watch Nike+, Apple Watch NikeLab is a co-branded Apple Watch Series 2 that includes the perforated Nike Sport band, special Nike watch faces, and has the Nike+ Run Club app pre-installed.

Apple Watch NikeLab stands out from the Apple Watch Nike+ collection because of its neutral-tone colored Nike Sport band paired with the space gray Apple Watch hardware. The limited edition NikeLab Sport band includes a custom engraving on the inner pin as well.

Apple Watch NikeLab officially launches on April 27 through NikeLab stores, Nike.com, and the Isetan Shinjuku Apple Watch Store in Japan (which will open in about 8 hours as of this writing). Highsnobiety appears to have received a model ahead of time to create these high quality hands-on photos:

Previously, the only hands-on photos we’ve seen have been Apple/Nike stock images showing the unique Light Bone/Black Nike Sport band paired with the space gray Apple Watch Series 2. The unique Light Bone/Black Nike Sport band matches the new Nike watch face color introduced through the recent watchOS 3.2 update.

Pricing details have not been shared yet, but Apple Watch Nike+ goes for the same 38mm $369 and 42mm $399 cost as Apple Watch Series 2. And even though Apple and Nike recently launched standalone versions of the previously exclusive Nike Sport bands, it’s not likely that we’ll see this color option appear anytime soon.

Exactly for how long Apple Watch NikeLab will be available is also unknown at this point, although the limited edition nature of the color combination suggests it may be temporary.

Check out the full gallery on Highsnobiety‘s website.