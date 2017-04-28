Happy Hour Podcast 117 | Carpool Karaoke is Apple Parked, iOS 11 rumors, and iPhone 8 dummy units

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss Apple’s first major original series delay, iOS 11 rumored features including a new Apple Music design and Apple Pay features, and the latest iPhone 8 rumors including a new dummy unit leak. 9to5Mac’s Happy Hour podcast is available for download on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple delays release of Carpool Karaoke spin-off until ‘later this year’
- iOS 11 may include new video features in Apple Music, up to 10 original series planned this year
- Report: Apple in talks to extend Apple Pay with person-to-person payments, offer its own prepaid debit cards
- iPhone 8 dummy model surfaces with edge-to-edge display, no rear Touch ID, elongated power button [update]
- KGI: iPhone 8 mass production delayed to October/November as major component upgrades cause supply bottlenecks
- Purported iPhone 8 schematic shows vertical dual-lens camera, no rear Touch ID
- More detailed alleged iPhone 8 schematic surfaces, suggests wireless charging will be based on Qi tech
