Mitsubishi’s 2017 Limited Edition Lancer packs a 6.5-inch CarPlay display

Nearly ever automaker offers Apple’s CarPlay feature in new cars now, but it still doesn’t come standard in every make and model. Add Mitsubishi’s 2017 Limited Edition Lancer to the list of CarPlay models, however, as the company announced the new vehicle today.

Sony A6500

Mitsubishi says the new Limited Edition model is a higher trim level above the ES base model Lancer. The new Lancer is for customers who want style and technology at a competitive price, the company says.

In terms of technology, Apple’s CarPlay feature is displayed on a 6.5-inch screen which certainly isn’t the biggest we’ve seen but exceeds the largest iPhone display by an inch. Google’s Android Auto feature is also supported.

The Limited Edition 2017 Lancer starts at $19,795 and will be available at dealers later this month through the end of the year.

Aside from the new Limited Edition 2017 Lancer, Mitsubishi offers CarPlay on these 2016-2018 models:

2016 – 2017 Pajero

2016 – 2017 Pajero Sport

2016 – 2017 Mirage

2016 – 2017 Mirage G4

2017 Outlander

2017 Outlander PHEV

2018 Eclipse Cross

For more on CarPlay, visit our CarPlay guide and see our iOS 11 CarPlay wishlist ahead of WWDC 2017. If you’re a CarPlay user, check out our best CarPlay apps list for new ideas about how to use CarPlay.