Instagram update adds Snapchat-style AR face filters

Instagram is rolling out a new Snapchat-like AR feature today called face filters. These work with both the photo and video camera to apply real-time face-tracking filters over subjects.

Today, we’re introducing face filters in the camera, an easy way to turn an ordinary selfie into something fun and entertaining. Whether you’re sitting on the couch at home or you’re out and about, you can use face filters to express yourself and have playful conversations with friends.

Instagram is including eight face filter options at launch, and some work with multiple people. You can find the new face filters in the app’s main camera section under the new face effect icon.

Face filters will work with Instagram’s built-in Boomerang feature which creates short loops, and both rewind and hands-free mode work with the new feature. After you capture a photo with a face filter, you can use Instagram’s existing markup features to draw over the image, add stickers, and more.

Instagram has rapidly added new features including a new carousel album view for posting multiple photos and videos, the ability to post media from the mobile website including on iPads, not to mention the continuous matching of Snapchat features in Instagram Stories.

For its part, Snapchat recently introduced new AR features including World Lenses that apply effects to shots captured from the rear camera.

Instagram says its new features are available in version 10.21 which is already on the App Store.