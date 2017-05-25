Readdle brings file drag-and-drop in Split View to its iPad productivity apps

Readdle has updated its suite of productivity software to support file drag-and-drop between its own apps when multitasking with Split Screen on supported iPads. Drag-and-drop is a desktop computer feature that iPad users have been requesting on iOS since multitasking was introduced two years ago.

The new inner app drag-and-drop feature is available now in Documents, PDF Expert, Scanner Pro and Spark. Since iOS doesn’t yet support drag-and-drop between apps, Readdle developed its own method which it details on its blog:

Each Readdle app starts local http server. Documents discovers http server of a side application via Bonjour. The side Readdle application does the same. When drag&drop starts, source application connects to its partner and transfers drag data via that connection (mime type of draggable item, thumbnail view, its position, etc). Http protocol and JSONs are used. When drag&drop finishes, destination application connects to the source one and download a file via http. Credentials for the file connection the destination app retrieves via the 1st channel on drag&drop completion.

The new file drag-and-drop feature makes it possible to easily manipulate files with touch to move from one location to another like sending a PDF over email or dragging an image a PDF editor without tapping through menus. The current system-wide sharing feature is limited to in-app extensions even when two apps are running side by side.

Check out Readdle’s new file drag-and-drop feature in action below and find out more here.