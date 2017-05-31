How to watch a rare live interview with Laurene Powell Jobs tonight

We learned last month that Steve Jobs’ widow Laurene Powell Jobs would be giving a rare interview on her approach to philanthropy at the Code conference.

You have billions of dollars and you want to make the world a better place. Where to start? That’s the question facing Laurene Powell Jobs, who has an estimated net worth of $20 billion.

If you’d like to watch the interview live, you can do so through a YouTube livestream. It should be an interesting discussion.

Laurene Powell Jobs will talk about her approach to philanthropy and investing, why she’s interested in working with “social entrepreneurs” and what she thinks can be done to help tackle big systemic problems.

We know something of her philosophy on the subject, her website discussing how young people can be given the best opportunities early on to develop self-reliance in later life.

Photo: Visiting a charter school in New York (Jake Stangel/nymag.com)