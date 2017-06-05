Apple Store goes down ahead of new MacBooks and iPad Pro expected at WWDC 2017 keynote

The Apple Store is down! We are expecting Apple to launch a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro and refreshed MacBooks later today at WWDC 2017; the event kicks off at 10 AM PT.

Although WWDC is focused on software announcements, this year we are expecting a couple hardware surprises. The new iPad Pro form factor will no doubt be demoed alongside the new iPad features in iOS 11. Here’s what we think is coming …

Try Amazon Prime 30-Day Free Trial

According to many reports, Apple will release a new iPad Pro today with upgraded internals and a new display size, about 10.5 inches.

The new iPad Pro will have smaller bezels than the 9.7-inch iPad, adding about an extra inch of diagonal screen space without increasing the overall physical size that much. The 10.5-inch iPad Pro appears to supplant the 9.7-inch Pro in the lineup (it should cost the same for the same storage SKU). This means the smaller Pro will likely see a price drop to make room for it.

There has been speculation about a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro in development but it isn’t clear if that is ready to ship today. Apple could still it announce it of course, but there are few reports that it will go on sale imminently.

Regarding Macs, we are expecting Kaby Lake CPU upgrades to the MacBook Pro and probably a minor price drop. There may also be spec bumps to the 12-inch MacBook and MacBook Air. We are unlikely to see new iMacs today — these have been rumoured for the fall. Apple has already said the revamped Mac Pro is not coming this year, although a minor mention at WWDC is not out of the question. It is a developer conference ultimately.

At this event, Apple is also expected to unveil the Siri Speaker (or whatever it’s called). This would be Apple’s competitor to the Amazon Echo or Google Home. However, a release timeframe is unclear. Many believe today will simply be a preview with a launch in the fall, coordinated with the public release of iOS 11.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac for comprehensive coverage of all the announcements …

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news!