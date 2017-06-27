Uber adds new ‘request a ride for a loved one’ feature on iOS

Uber has been in the news for numerous reasons over recent weeks, most of which are certainly not positive and center on multiple controversies related to sexual harassment. Today, however, the company is rolling out a new feature that it hopes will help it expand its ride-hailing reach to those without a smartphone…

Announced in a post on its Newsroom website, the ride-hailing service today is adding a new feature that allows Uber users to request a ride for their loved ones. Essentially, this means that an Uber user can request a ride and have the car sent to another location to pick up a family member or friend:

Now, when you set the pickup away from your current location, we’ll automatically ask whether the ride is for a family member or friend. You can then select the rider from your address book, set their destination, and request the ride on their behalf.

Once the ride has been requested and the driver is on the way, the rider will receive a text with details about the arrival and the driver, including contact information.

Uber says that this new feature aims to help the senior population maintain some form of ability and help take the burden off their loved ones when it comes to transportation to and from places. Of course, the other natural thought here is that Uber users can request rides for those who don’t use the app as part of the #DeleteUber campaign.

Uber has certainly had a rough few months, facing complaints of a working environment that tolerates sexual harassment and technical maneuvering that almost led to the app being removed from the App Store altogether. To help turn around its brand image, Uber hired Apple Music’s top marketer Bozoma Saint John as chief brand officer, while the company has also kicked off what it’s calling ‘180 days of change.‘ Whether or not the damage can be repaired, however, remains to be seen.

The new ride request feature is rolling out now and may take a few days to hit your device if it hasn’t already.