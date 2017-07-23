New Apple Park drone video shows work on landscaping & visitor’s center continue [Video]

Right on schedule, drone videographer Duncan Sinfield has posted his mid-month flyover of Apple Park. While the overall structure of the new campus has been completed for awhile now, Apple continues to apply finishing touches such as landscaping.

Specifically this month, Sinfield highlights the work within the spaceship ring. Apple continues to planet trees and other greenery. When completed, the campus will be surrounded by around 9,000 trees and Apple’s efforts to find only the best tress have been detailed in the past.

Sinfield also notes that Tantau Avenue, which runs alongside Apple Park, has been closed to public vehicle traffic over the last month as Apple continues to work on the visitor center. We noted last month that Apple is hiring staff for the visitor center ahead of the official grand opening.

Work also continues on parking structures, Steve Jobs Theater, and more.

Drone flyover videos have become a staple of the Apple Park construction progress. Earlier this months video offered a look at Apple’s efforts to protect and faithfully resemble the historic Glendenning Bar on its new campus.

