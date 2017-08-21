watchOS 4 beta 7 for Apple Watch now available

- Aug. 21st 2017 9:56 am PT

View Comments

Apple has released the seventh watchOS 4 developer beta for testing on all Apple Watch models. watchOS 4 brings new watch faces including Siri and Toy Story options, enhanced Music and Workout experiences, Apple News, person to person payments and Apple Pay Cash, and more.

3-Pack 10-Ft MFi-Certified Lightning - $16.99

watchOS 4 beta is currently only available to registered developers. A public beta version is not provided for Apple Watch software.

watchOS 4 beta recently added the new full-screen celebration effects for Activity achievements, although we’re still awaiting other new features like the new Apple Pay payments.

For more on watchOS 4, check out these stories:

We’ll update with any changes discovered in watchOS 4 beta 7 below.

Guides

watchOS

watchOS
watchOS 4

watchOS 4

About the Author

Greg Barbosa's favorite gear

Anker PowerLine Lightning Cable

Anker PowerLine Lightning Cable

Strong, MFI-certified cables
Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand

Rain Design mStand Laptop Stand

Lifts my MacBook Pro to the perfect height for working.