Instagram now lets you share portrait and landscape shots in galleries 

Instagram introduced a new gallery feature for posting multiple photos and videos in a carousel album format back in February, but the feature has had a classic Instagram limitation since it launched. Photos and videos shared in groups have had to be cropped into squares to fit the carousel, but Instagram is lifting that requirement starting today.

Sony A6500

Instagram shared on Twitter that it is rolling out the ability to post both photos and videos in either portrait or landscape formats without cropping shots and clips into squares. This means you’ll no longer have to choose between posting cropped groups of photos and videos or making multiple posts to preserve the original format.

The new feature doesn’t appear to be live for all users yet, but Instagram says it’s rolling out starting today. Instagram also recently introduced the ability to reply to comments with photos and videos, new threaded comments, and a new comment filter. The platform is also testing a new two-person video stream feature for Instagram Live.

The new gallery update should make posting multiple photos and videos more flexible and is a welcome feature. Hopefully Instagram for iPad is next on the to-do list…

Instagram for iPhone is available for free on the App Store.

