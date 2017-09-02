iPhone 8/Edition may include option to invoke Siri with sleep/wake button

The latest discovery by developer Guilherme Rambo indicates the iPhone 8/Edition could use the sleep/wake button to invoke Siri in place of the Home button.

In a tweet last night, Rambo said “What if the lock button becomes the home button? 🤔” After another user asked if he discovered some code that suggested the idea, Rambo confirmed saying, “I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button.”

While many iPhone users are used to the ease of “Hey Siri” and may prefer that method for activating Apple’s virtual assistant, it would be nice to have a replacement for a hardware based option as the Home button is removed.

A popular use of a setup like this could be to use “Hey Siri” for primary use and the sleep/wake button for activating the new Type to Siri feature in iOS 11. There could also be a learning curve with this new feature as some users may need some practice to learn the difference between powering down their iPhone (if that stays the same) and using Siri.

It’s unclear where Rambo found this new detail, but he’s built solid reputation this year. He’s discovered details about the iPhone 8/Edition, 4K Apple TV, HomePod, and more. Now that we’re two days into September, we’ve only got 10 more before we officially find out about this new detail along with everything else.

I did find a gesture to invoke Siri by holding the lock button. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) September 2, 2017

