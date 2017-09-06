Apple’s Developer Center may be down due to a security breach

Apple’s developer center has been unavailable over the past few hours without explanation. It’s not uncommon to see the site go down for a few hours near announcement events, but today’s reason might be more ominous. Multiple developers across Twitter are postulating that the downtime may be due to a hack.

A few developers have noticed that their developer profile addresses are now showing an address in Russia instead of their own. This has led some to speculate that maintenance in regards to a hack is behind the developer center’s downtime.

All my teams on Developer Member Center at @apple are registered in Russia. Nice. pic.twitter.com/kyYyRyLTR7 — Dal Rupnik (@TheLegoless) September 6, 2017

It looks like @Apple Developer accounts got hack! All the profiles lists this Russian address under membership, Check your profiles pic.twitter.com/4OxhpakgPy — Kais K. (@Kaiusee) September 6, 2017

Apple Dev Center down for maintenance because of a hack? https://t.co/b5vyIfm85p — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) September 6, 2017

While developers may not need to access the site every moment of the day, it can cause development downtime. When compiling code using Apple’s development software Xcode, sometimes the application needs to phone home for code-signing requirements. This means that many devs can be left out in the cold while awaiting Apple’s maintenance.

When you can't build your #ios app because Apple Developer servers are undergoing maintenance -_- pic.twitter.com/LNSVllKjq1 — Josh Lieberman (@JALsnipe) September 6, 2017

Apple currently lists seven different types of maintenance on the developer System Status page.

Back in 2014, developer Jesse Järvi discovered that an exploit in Apple’s Developer Center allowed for personal contact information discovery. Järvi was able to pull personal information from various 9to5Mac employees and Apple executives. Apple quickly patched the problem once it was brought to their attention.

