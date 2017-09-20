Apple promotes all-new iOS 11 App Store in new series of videos

Following the release of iOS 11 to the public yesterday, Apple has shared a new series of videos on YouTube that highlight the all-new App Store design. The four videos all highlight new features and capabilities of the iOS 11 App Store.

The primary video simply highlights new features of the App Store, including the new card-based interface for easily finding the latest and greatest apps. The video also promotes the new curation features in the App Store, focusing on new, daily apps.

Every day, the Today tab on the all-new App Store will feature must-read stories, helpful tips and tricks, carefully crafted lists, and an app and game of the day.

The next three videos each highlight a specific finding from the Today section of the iOS 11 App Store. There’s one promoting the “quest for fire kicks,” another for Monument Valley, and a third for “a great night of karaoke at home ”

On the #newAppStore: Stories about the apps you need to have in your life right now.

The App Store in iOS 11 features a host of enhancements, including an entirely new interface with a focus on curated, daily content. With iTunes on the desktop no longer offering access to the App Store, the iOS client now marks the only way to discover applications and Apple is seemingly making sure that users have no reason to complain.

Watch all four of today’s new videos below and let us know what you think of the new App Store down in the comments.