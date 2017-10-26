Apple releases fifth macOS 10.13.1 beta

Apple today has released the fifth beta of macOS 10.13.1 to developers. The release comes shortly after the company made the fifth beta of iOS 11.1, and fourth betas of tvOS 11.1 and macOS 10.13.1 available to developers and public beta users earlier this week.

macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra focuses on bug fixes and performance improvements and has yet to showcase any major user-facing features. There is, however, support for hundreds of new emoji just like Apple promised.

Let us know if you notice any major changes in beta 5 of macOS 10.13.1 High Sierra down in the comments.

