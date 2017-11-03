Apple shares gallery of images celebrating iPhone X launch around the world

The iPhone X is now available around the world. The first customers started getting their hands on the device late last night and now Apple has shared a gallery of images showcasing the first users to successfully pick one up from a retail store…

Apple shared a slew of images in a press release this morning showing customers in London, Dubai, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, and more locations celebrating thier successful iPhone X purchase.

Apple announced last week that its retail stores would have walk-in stock available for iPhone X customers, but supply information was unclear. It now seems that retail stores thus far have actually had a solid number of units, with early indications pointing towards better than expected supply of Apple’s latest and greatest device.

At 8 a.m. local time on Friday, November 3, iPhone X went on sale around the world. Customers pictured below are among the first to own iPhone X, the future of the smartphone.

The clock is only just now turning to 8AM in the United States and we’ve been following along with the launch at Apple’s Fifth Avenue retail location in New York where long lines have made a return.

