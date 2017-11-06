Want to order a burrito as fast as your iPhone X? Now you can

As more apps update for the display shape and size of the iPhone X, we’ll continue to see neat uses of the space. Chipotle has done just that with its latest update. Actually it’s not even an update; it’s a complete overhaul.

To start, the new Chipotle app has a great new look. The pictures of menu items are beautiful. However, there seems to be a couple of UI issues with the app. First of all, opening from another app like Spotlight search puts your breadcrumb trail a little close to the account icon in the top left. Another small thing is the menu script is underneath the Home indicator on the iPhone X.

For such a beautiful app it’s a shame Chipotle didn’t put a little more time into testing out some of the UI elements and gestures. For example, you swipe up from the main screen to see the menu, instead of tapping on the word menu. You can also swipe side to side between the three main pages instead of tapping each icon. Following is a small gallery showing off the app and some of the UI issues I’ve seen. As a bonus, you get to see my last Chipotle order. Lucky you.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: