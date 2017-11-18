A brief tour of Apple Park’s new visitor center [Video]

Apple Park’s Visitor Center opened to the public for the first time on Friday, and we’ve already shown you photos from the line, a look at the exclusive merchandise available for purchase, and the immersive AR experience you can try out if you visit. For those unable to visit, we’ve brought you a full video tour of the visitor facility on opening day.

Just like the nearby Steve Jobs Theater, Apple Park’s Visitor Center is wrapped entirely with curved panes of floor to ceiling glass that suspend an ultra-light roof, giving the appearance of a floating ceiling. With so much glass, natural light flows through the building as soon as the sun begins to rise. An observation deck on the roof gives visitors a better look across the street at the campus itself.

Many of the design elements of the visitor center are unique to the Apple Park campus, but others, like the 8K video wall at the back of the store, are ideas first used in Apple’s remodeled retail stores for Today At Apple events. Surrounding the visitor center is a courtyard paved with to the curb with a textured pebble material and dotted with trees. Have a look for yourself at the stunning new building in our video below: