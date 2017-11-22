Fresh report supports launch of iPhone SE refresh early next year

We first heard talk of a new iPhone SE model back in August, and a new report today echoes this. Labelling it the iPhone SE 2, the Chinese report suggests that it will be exclusively manufactured by Wistron in India, though for worldwide sale …

NordVPN

The supply-chain report doesn’t have any fresh details about the rumored device beyond suggesting a first-quarter launch. This would be in line with the original model, which went on sale in March of 2016.

Though primarily intended as a budget handset, with India a particular target, the SE has also found a niche following among those who could afford the larger models but prefer the pocketability and classic design of the 4-inch device.

The previous report suggested a fairly modest update, with a faster chip, possibly through an upgrade to the A10 chip used in the iPhone 7.

We have seen more than one render illustrating a rather more optimistic vision of an iPhone X-style screen, but there have sadly been no reports of such plans. Such a phone would be a challenge for the dual role of the device as a low-cost phone and ultra-portable device, though the idea proved popular in a reader poll.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: