25 million businesses now on Instagram, up 9 million since July

Instagram has announced that the social media service is being used by 25 million businesses (including us!) as of November. It has seen strong growth over the last few months as business users have increased by 9 million in the last four months.

Instagram shared the business focused update in a blog post. Last month, it announced that its Stories feature alone is seeing 300M daily active users, almost doubling Snapchat’s metrics. As of the latest data, Instagram’s total monthly active users have reached 800 million and 80% of those users follow a business.

Additionally, 200 million users visit a business profile daily. Instagram also says that two-thirds of business profile views come from users who aren’t yet following a business.

All of this news is positive for the social media service and parent company, Facebook. While Snapchat is trying hard to grow its users and revenue with a new ad approach and a fresh resdesign, Instagram seems to have a winning formula, and the company says many businesses are relying on Instagram as their main digital marketing tool.

Through the visual content they share, businesses are making valuable connections and sparking conversations with people like never before. Instagram is increasingly becoming the primary digital presence for these businesses—like shoe retailer AMAZARA (@amazara.id). Based in Indonesia, AMAZARA uses Instagram as its primary channel for engaging with customers. Through eye-catching posts, Instagram Stories and Direct, the stylish brand has been able to grow its business to over 70 employees in just two years.

Also interesting is a study of about 1,000 U.S. small businesses, 1 in 3 said that “they built their business on Instagram.” Specific business features that the app now offers includes shopping tags and a user-friendly metric system called “insights.”

With the busy holiday shopping season upon us, Instagram is offering its business users some tips and tricks to make the most of their accounts.

