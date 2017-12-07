KGI: All three iPhones introduced in 2018 to pack more powerful batteries

Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities is out with his latest investor note this evening covering more changes we can expect with next year’s iPhone refresh. Kuo writes that Apple will bring L-shaped battery designs to the 6.5-inch and 5.8-inch OLED iPhones introduced next year, allowing for increased capacity and improved battery life…

Currently, the iPhone X features an L-shaped battery structure, but KGI predicts improvements and further refinement of the battery technology will allow Apple to increase the size of that battery. Additionally, he predicts it will come to both the 5.8-inch OLED model and the 6.5-inch OLED variant.

KGI predicts that the 5.8-inch iPhone introduced next year could have a battery capacity of between 2,900mAh and 3,000mAH. Currently, the iPhone X packs 2,716mAh of power, so that means we could see an increase of as much as 10 percent come next year.

Battery life has long been a point of contention for iPhone users, with Apple revolutionizing nearly every other smartphone feature while battery life remains stagnant. While a 10 percent increase in battery life may not seem like a lot on the surface, it is a notable increase that could either offset more intense features Apple has planned, or add an extra hour or two to battery life as a whole.

In addition to the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED iPhones that Apple reportedly has planned for next year, there’s also a 6.1-inch LCD model on the table. KGI says this device will likely retain the rectangular battery design as a cost saving mechanism, though it too can expect an increase in overall capacity.

The 6.1-inch LCD model is looking to be a budget-focused device, with Apple also reportedly reverting to a metal back design that will likely mean no support for wireless charging.

Thus far, KGI has said that Apple will introduce three new iPhones next year: two OLED models at 5.8-inches and 6.5-inches, alongside a 6.1-inch LCD model. Kuo has also said next year’s devices will support pre-5G technology and Face ID across the board.

