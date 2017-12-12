Apple continues Hollywood hiring spree for TV service with Hulu & Legendary execs

A new report today from Variety shares that Apple has hired two new executives for its original content efforts with one coming from Hulu and the other from Legendary Entertainment.

Apple has brought on legal executives Philip Matthys and Jennifer Wang Grazier for what Variety calls “key business affairs roles” for its video programming team.

Matthys reportedly started at Apple last month as the head of business affairs, after leaving the same role at Hulu. He reports directly to Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, the executives from Sony that Apple hired this past summer to lead its video programming.

During his time at Hulu, Matthys was in charge of handling dealmaking and policy the company’s original programming. This included work on The Handmaid’s Tale, Marvel’s Runaways, Castle Rock, and more.

Wang Grazier is set to join Apple in January at its L.A. based worldwide video group and will report to Matthys. She has been the EVP of Business and Legal Affairs for Legendary Entertainment for two years. Wang Grazier has experience with a variety of series and outlets including Netflix, USA, Hulu, and Amazon.

These two additions are the latest in a hiring spree for Apple as it has big plans for its original content next year with a $1B budget. Last week we also learned about Apple hiring executive veteran Michelle Lee.

Next year we are expecting to see a remake of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories and a new series featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon among Apple’s releases.

