Happy Hour Podcast 152 | Living with Alexa, iPhone batteries and speed, and iOS apps back to the Mac
This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the iMac Pro launch, using Amazon Echo and Alexa with HomeKit products, the fake Cuphead game that appeared on the App Store, Apple throttling older iPhone batteries, iOS 12 and macOS 10.13 cross platform apps, and the Apple Watch New Year’s Challenge.
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Here’s what we discussed in this episode:
- Apple’s all-new iMac Pro is now available, first orders arriving Dec 27
- How Apple Watch saved one man’s life — and how it’s empowering him after his heart attack
- How to connect Amazon Alexa and Apple Reminders using IFTTT
- Amazon Echo gains iCloud Calendar support ahead of rumored ‘Siri Speaker’ competitor introduction
- Stolen ‘Cuphead’ game gets past App Review accompanied by faked developer website, appears to be one of many
- Supposed Apple email describing app review policy changes is fake
- Geekbench developer links iPhone performance issues to battery age and iOS updates
- Apple admits it slows down old iPhones (but for the right reasons)
- Report: Apple to support cross-platform apps that run on iPhone, iPad and Mac next year
- Apple to start off 2018 with a New Year’s Apple Watch Activity Challenge
