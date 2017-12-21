Happy Hour Podcast 152 | Living with Alexa, iPhone batteries and speed, and iOS apps back to the Mac

- Dec. 21st 2017 10:06 am PT

This week Benjamin and Zac discuss the iMac Pro launch, using Amazon Echo and Alexa with HomeKit products, the fake Cuphead game that appeared on the App Store, Apple throttling older iPhone batteries, iOS 12 and macOS 10.13 cross platform apps, and the Apple Watch New Year’s Challenge.

