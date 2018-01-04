PSA: Nonprofits can now apply to Apple for App Store developer fee waiver

Apple announced last month that it would be waiving the $99/year App Store developer fee for governments and nonprofits, and eligible organizations can now apply. However, there are a number of conditions …

NordVPN

First, and most importantly, notes TechCrunch, the organization must be a legal entity.

[Apple] will not accept DBAs, fictitious businesses, trade names, or branches. This is, in part, because Apple was concerned about how the app templating providers were submitting apps on behalf of clients. That meant the businesses whose apps were in the App Store weren’t actually reading through Apple’s terms or binding themselves in legal agreements.

When applying for the fee waiver – which is done after enrolling in the developer program – you’ll be asked to supply an EIN (or other tax ID), DUNS Number and Apple ID.

The individual submitting apps must have the authority to enter into agreements on behalf of the organization.

That is, they need to be the organization’s owner/founder, executive team member, senior project lead, or have legal authority granted to you by a senior employee.

Finally, the apps you are submitting need to be free – though you are allowed to solicit donations without Apple taking its usual 30% cut.

You can apply for the fee waiver here.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: