Apple to talk AR/VR, display technologies at Display Week in May

- Mar. 12th 2018 11:48 am PT

View Comments

Several Apple engineers are scheduled to talk augmented and virtual reality, and other display technologies at Display Week coming up in May. More interestingly, there are several sessions focused on microLED.

While Apple engineers are unlikely going to talk about future products, it will be interesting to get details behind the displays on Apple’s latest gadgets. Apple products are notoriously known for having near perfect displays, with the iPhone X being named the best OLED display on a smartphone due to it being calibrated to perfection.

Display Week is a week-long convention and will run from May 22-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Several other tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and display makers such as Samsung and LG are set to be there.

Apple has been hard at work building out its AR efforts. The company’s machine learning teams have been publishing papers in the relatively new Machine Learning Journal, showcasing dedication to the field. The team has won awards for publishing its finding in the AR field.

Apple has been rumored to be testing new display technologies such as microLED for its upcoming products. However, the company’s recent move to OLED in the iPhone X signals that making that transition is at least several years away, if ever.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR)

Augmented Reality (AR) is mixing real-world images with artificial ones in real time – sometimes also known as Mixed Reality. This contrasts with Virtual Reality (VR) where the entire image is artificial ...
OLED

OLED
microLED

About the Author

Peter Cao's favorite gear

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Audiophile grade Bluetooth headphones that support USB-C and active noise cancelation.
MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

MacBook Pro with Touch Bar

First generation 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar.