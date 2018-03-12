Apple to talk AR/VR, display technologies at Display Week in May

Several Apple engineers are scheduled to talk augmented and virtual reality, and other display technologies at Display Week coming up in May. More interestingly, there are several sessions focused on microLED.

While Apple engineers are unlikely going to talk about future products, it will be interesting to get details behind the displays on Apple’s latest gadgets. Apple products are notoriously known for having near perfect displays, with the iPhone X being named the best OLED display on a smartphone due to it being calibrated to perfection.

Display Week is a week-long convention and will run from May 22-25 at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California. Several other tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and display makers such as Samsung and LG are set to be there.

Apple has been hard at work building out its AR efforts. The company’s machine learning teams have been publishing papers in the relatively new Machine Learning Journal, showcasing dedication to the field. The team has won awards for publishing its finding in the AR field.

Apple has been rumored to be testing new display technologies such as microLED for its upcoming products. However, the company’s recent move to OLED in the iPhone X signals that making that transition is at least several years away, if ever.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: